TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 15,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Stephen Gordon sold 1,903 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $166,759.89.

On Monday, March 4th, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $1,242,000.00.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.22. 637,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,221. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $132.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,615,000 after acquiring an additional 363,012 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 356,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.