Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TMCI shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.