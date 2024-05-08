Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.29.

Get Tronox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROX

Tronox Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a PEG ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 42.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 361,727 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,851,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 169,544 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 85.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 343,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 434,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.