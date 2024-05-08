TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

TrueCar Price Performance

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.71. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. Equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrueCar

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,401.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 31.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in TrueCar by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

