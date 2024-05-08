Truist Financial Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $45.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of RPD traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 902,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,534. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 80.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

