Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Down 8.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $85.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Twilio traded as low as $58.07 and last traded at $58.16. Approximately 5,209,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,184,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.33.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.
