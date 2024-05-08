Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.65.

Twilio stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. Twilio has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,291.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

