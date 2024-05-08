TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

TXO Partners has a payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners Stock Performance

TXO traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,168. The company has a market capitalization of $593.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. TXO Partners has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.72. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $756,863.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,868 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,284.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXO

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.