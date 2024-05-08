Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $481.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $483.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.22.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,294,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total transaction of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,279 shares of company stock worth $25,511,064. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

