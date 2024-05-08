U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,633 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 470,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 143.1% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 49,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

