U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJAN. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 213,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 339,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 254,012 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

IJAN stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $206.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

