U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYZ. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 489,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 87,786 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 86,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 63,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 60,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $228.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

