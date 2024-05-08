U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNY

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.