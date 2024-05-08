U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after buying an additional 694,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,846,000 after buying an additional 2,044,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,107,000 after acquiring an additional 322,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.