U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,882,000 after acquiring an additional 112,236 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,806,000 after purchasing an additional 111,082 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

