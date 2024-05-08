U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 81,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,033,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 476,907 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PHG opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

