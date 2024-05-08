U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,211 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOCT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

NOCT stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

