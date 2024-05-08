U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGCB. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,884,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,701,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,951,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $26.77.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

