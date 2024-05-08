U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

