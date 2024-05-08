U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF by 8,041.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,481,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYI opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61.

Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5014 per share. This is a positive change from Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

