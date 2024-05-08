U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,143,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 574,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,883,000 after buying an additional 102,062 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 226.5% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 97,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 67,640 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2,775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 64,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Encore Wire by 501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Wire stock opened at $281.20 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.51 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.81.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

