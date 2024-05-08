U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXQ opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.21 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

