U.S. Energy (USEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The energy company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 100.13%.

USEG opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

