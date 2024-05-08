U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,629 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $274,441.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

