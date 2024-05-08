UBS Group Boosts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $40.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 1,012,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,862. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

