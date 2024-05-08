UBS Group Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $285.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s current price.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.73.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.3 %

MKTX traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.50. 26,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,266. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $198.01 and a 52 week high of $303.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day moving average of $234.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,324,000 after purchasing an additional 69,165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.