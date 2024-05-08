UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

ULS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.30.

Shares of ULS opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

In other UL Solutions news, insider Weifang Zhou purchased 26,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Weifang Zhou acquired 26,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 in the last 90 days.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

