UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNF. UBS Group boosted their target price on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.75.

Get UniFirst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNF

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.71. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $150.50 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.83.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $28,362,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in UniFirst by 1,555.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,668,000 after buying an additional 34,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.