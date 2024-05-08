Unilever (NYSE:UL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Argus

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Argus from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

UL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.67. 1,372,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

