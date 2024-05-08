United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 16.5% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.53. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

