V2X (NYSE:VVX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. V2X updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.20 EPS.

V2X Stock Performance

V2X stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. 26,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,961. V2X has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get V2X alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.