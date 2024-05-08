VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 385,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,212. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $644.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Articles

