VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 385,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,212. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $644.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VAALCO Energy
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.