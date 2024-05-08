VAALCO Energy, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VAALCO Energy Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.39) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 522.50 ($6.56). 117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535. The company has a market cap of £545.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 282.33 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 590.11 ($7.41). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 475.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 399.10.
About VAALCO Energy
