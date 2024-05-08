VAALCO Energy, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.39) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 522.50 ($6.56). 117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535. The company has a market cap of £545.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 282.33 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 590.11 ($7.41). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 475.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 399.10.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

