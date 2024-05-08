Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $16.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

VMI traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,334. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $303.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

