Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.54. Valneva shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 1,038 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Valneva alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VALN

Valneva Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $522.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 59.48% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.