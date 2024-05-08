Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The business had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

