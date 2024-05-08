VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 380.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after buying an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,347,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

