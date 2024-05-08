Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $204.80

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $204.80 and last traded at $204.49, with a volume of 11424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.58.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after purchasing an additional 764,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 442,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,382,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

