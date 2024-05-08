Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,468,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

