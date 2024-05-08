Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 7.96% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $289,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 380,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. 57,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,984. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

