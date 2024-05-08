Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.07. 75,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,544. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $87.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

