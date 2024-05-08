Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) is Crestone Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWV. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTWV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.67. The company had a trading volume of 49,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,765. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.03. The firm has a market cap of $799.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.