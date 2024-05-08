Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after buying an additional 702,393 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after acquiring an additional 296,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after acquiring an additional 784,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,407,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $76.22. 1,154,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,657. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

