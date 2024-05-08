Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Varex Imaging Stock Performance
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 216.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
