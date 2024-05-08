Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veeco Instruments traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $39.78. 281,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 519,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VECO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

