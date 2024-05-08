Velo3D (VLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Velo3D has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 173.20% and a negative return on equity of 128.11%.

Velo3D Stock Performance

NYSE VLD opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Velo3D has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

