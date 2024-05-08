Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

