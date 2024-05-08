Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.41% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 199,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Verano has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Verano had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $237.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verano will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

