Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 238 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ashland by 338.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Ashland Stock Up 0.7 %

ASH stock opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $99.55.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.