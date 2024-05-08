Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NICE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 907,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113,170 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after acquiring an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NICE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

NICE Trading Up 0.6 %

NICE opened at $223.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.28.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.